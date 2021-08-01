Short Interest in NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Increases By 29.8%

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the June 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
NSTM remained flat at $$0.28 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202. NovelStem International has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30.
NovelStem International Company Profile
