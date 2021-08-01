Oraichain Token (ORAI) Price Reaches $7.48 on Top Exchanges

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. Oraichain Token has a total market capitalization of $15.29 million and approximately $739,618.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded 49.3% higher against the US dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be purchased for $7.48 or 0.00018215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oraichain Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00055188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.50 or 0.00780610 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Oraichain Token Profile

ORAI is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oraichain Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oraichain Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oraichain Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ORAIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Oraichain Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oraichain Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.