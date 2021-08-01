Digitex Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.45 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $1.45 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digitex has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00055188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.50 or 0.00780610 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

