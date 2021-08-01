SUKU Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $170,589.00 (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, SUKU has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. SUKU has a total market capitalization of $22.06 million and approximately $170,589.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00055188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.50 or 0.00780610 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00039376 BTC.

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

