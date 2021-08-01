Emmi (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Upgraded to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Emmi (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $1,000.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:EMLZF remained flat at $$967.27 during trading hours on Friday. Emmi has a 12 month low of $958.74 and a 12 month high of $967.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $967.27.

Emmi Company Profile

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through: Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

