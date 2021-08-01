Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 205.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VRNOF. Roth Capital began coverage on Verano in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRNOF traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.40. 222,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,337. Verano has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

