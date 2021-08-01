Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,156 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 41,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 110,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.76.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.27. 3,518,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $114.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.86. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

