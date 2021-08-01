Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of LBTYK traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,496,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,214. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.
