Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LBTYK traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,496,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,214. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 122,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 97,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 9.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

