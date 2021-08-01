Capri’s (CPRI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

CPRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. OTR Global raised Capri to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.78.

NYSE:CPRI traded up $6.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.31. 6,616,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,031. Capri has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at about $216,192,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 12.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,736,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,551,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,024,000 after purchasing an additional 50,705 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 185.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 40.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,363,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,562,000 after purchasing an additional 676,006 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

