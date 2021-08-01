State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,822 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Garmin were worth $13,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Garmin by 275.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Garmin by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 87,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Garmin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 394,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 40,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 34.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $12,010,511.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,135 shares of company stock worth $34,173,188. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $157.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $158.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

