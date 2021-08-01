ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RMD traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.80. The company had a trading volume of 350,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,415. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.36. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $272.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 86.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,374 shares of company stock worth $8,699,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMD. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.33.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

