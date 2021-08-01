Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 367 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 357,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,690,000 after purchasing an additional 55,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.90.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.19. 17,250,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,100,928. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $528.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

