Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.720-$1.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.03. 4,189,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,244. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPW. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.32.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

