Cardinal Capital Management Lowers Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cardinal Capital Management cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises 1.7% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.47.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,558,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,758. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $182.54 and a one year high of $242.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

