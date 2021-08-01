New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after buying an additional 162,612 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,764,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,179,000 after buying an additional 202,089 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $5,143,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 667.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 938,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,031,000 after buying an additional 547,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $191.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.70 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

