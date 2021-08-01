Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

