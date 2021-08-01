Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Declines By 45.7%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,532,400 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the June 30th total of 2,820,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 90.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENAKF traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15. E.On has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

Get E.On alerts:

About E.On

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.