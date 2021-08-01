AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE CBH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 34,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,477. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 29,709 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 80,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 55,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 66,785 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares during the period.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

