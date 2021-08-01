AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NYSE CBH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 34,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,477. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
