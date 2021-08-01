Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys 483 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 198.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 110.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Shares of V.F. stock traded down $4.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,096,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

