Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,401 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $385,851,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of General Mills by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Mills by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.