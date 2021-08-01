Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 220.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Roku by 2,100.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,113,000 after purchasing an additional 703,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Roku by 15.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,706,000 after buying an additional 476,242 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark decreased their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.80.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $15,142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,412,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total transaction of $7,475,525.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,691,000.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 346,469 shares of company stock valued at $131,133,300 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $21.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $428.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,928,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.24. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.21 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 556.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.