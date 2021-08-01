First National Bank of South Miami Has $319,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.54.

GD opened at $196.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $199.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

