PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Increased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.2% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 416,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 91,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.95. 3,757,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,799. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $158.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.