First PREMIER Bank Has $9.99 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 175.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.9% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Rollins Financial increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $138.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,913. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.52.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

