Perkins Coie Trust Co Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,535,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,849. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $125.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

