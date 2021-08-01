First National Bank of South Miami Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in PayPal were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after acquiring an additional 369,419 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 681.8% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,369,000 after acquiring an additional 61,726 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL stock opened at $275.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.97. The firm has a market cap of $323.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.25.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,999. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

