Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.07). Upwork reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,021 shares in the company, valued at $818,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $64,267.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,602.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,627. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Upwork by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,382,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,671 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $1,491,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Upwork stock traded down $5.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.79. 7,051,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,805. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.36. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -258.95 and a beta of 2.01.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

