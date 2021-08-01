WNY Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,717 shares during the quarter. iShares Asia 50 ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,019,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,100,000 after purchasing an additional 527,335 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 69.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,554,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,276,000 after acquiring an additional 635,574 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,190,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,748,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 252.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 356,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,845,000 after purchasing an additional 255,291 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 275,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,401,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ AIA traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,872. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.77. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $69.01 and a 1-year high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.