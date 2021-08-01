Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Increased by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 22,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 77,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $624,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,175. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $242.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.