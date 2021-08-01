Zacks: Analysts Expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.62. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $107,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,390,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,009,000 after purchasing an additional 40,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,104,000 after acquiring an additional 120,446 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,140,000 after acquiring an additional 181,310 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,747,000 after acquiring an additional 592,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,230,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,029,000 after acquiring an additional 36,395 shares during the last quarter.

OLLI traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.10. 631,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,747. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.