Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.7% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,723 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,690 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,668,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,264 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,373,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,930,459. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.