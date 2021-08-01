Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $2,981,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,011,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,814,000 after acquiring an additional 856,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 75,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 24,542 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,055,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,580,705. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.37.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.