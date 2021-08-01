Secret (SCRT) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Secret has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002683 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $76.72 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.46 or 0.00400935 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00013413 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.33 or 0.00985672 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000162 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 189,979,817 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

