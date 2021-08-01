Rupee (RUP) Trading Down 9.3% This Week

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a market cap of $56,005.78 and approximately $7.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00054019 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006645 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000739 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,131,000 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.