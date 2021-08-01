OracleChain (OCT) Price Hits $0.0141 on Top Exchanges

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. One OracleChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OracleChain has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. OracleChain has a total market capitalization of $421,665.99 and approximately $43,330.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00046650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00101558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00136052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,976.83 or 0.99894034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.71 or 0.00823279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain was first traded on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

