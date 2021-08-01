Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

BAMXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF remained flat at $$96.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.23. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

