Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Inseego posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million.

INSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inseego has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Inseego by 103.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Inseego by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 222,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Inseego by 2,784.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 25,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inseego stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $8.69. 875,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,869. Inseego has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $895.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.39.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

