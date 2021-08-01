Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 190 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 233,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,823,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,743,000 after purchasing an additional 44,710 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $371.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,918. The company has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $381.40. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

