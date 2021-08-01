Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after buying an additional 3,380,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.57. 28,652,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,236,576. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

