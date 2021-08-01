Kwmg LLC Boosts Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in NRG Energy by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

NRG opened at $41.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.17%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

