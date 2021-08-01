Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Holdings Boosted by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 86.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after buying an additional 21,025,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after buying an additional 2,427,704 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 884.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,087,000 after buying an additional 2,347,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,913,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $164,693,000. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna stock opened at $353.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $362.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,673,200.00. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total transaction of $2,996,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,316 shares of company stock worth $80,433,286 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

