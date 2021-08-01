Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 542 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after buying an additional 297,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA opened at $687.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $640.49. The company has a market cap of $680.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.92, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,254 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $540.52.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.