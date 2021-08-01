Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the June 30th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Separately, TD Securities raised Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

PEY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 90,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,075. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

