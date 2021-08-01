Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Short Interest Up 41.3% in July

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the June 30th total of 40,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 777,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 81,854 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCHG remained flat at $$9.84 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,445. Recharge Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.82.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

