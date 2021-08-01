Short Interest in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Declines By 29.2%

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the June 30th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,643,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,274,000 after buying an additional 6,617,980 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,845,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,921,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,631,000 after buying an additional 990,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,304,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 849,717 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,280. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.34.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORTX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.