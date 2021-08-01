Cardinal Capital Management Buys 87 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 278.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 43,379 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 93,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at about $7,634,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.63. The company had a trading volume of 29,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,335. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.69 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 5.24%. Research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

