PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:PRG traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG has a 12 month low of $41.27 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.01.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that PROG will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.83.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

