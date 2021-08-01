People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will report $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.29. People’s United Financial reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

NASDAQ PBCT traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $15.70. 18,606,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,933. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.48%.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23. Also, Director George P. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,825.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $693,929. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

