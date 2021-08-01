Humaniq Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $47,859.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00054844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014525 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $319.19 or 0.00780576 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005359 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00039450 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

