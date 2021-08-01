ArGoApp (ARGO) Price Up 64.3% This Week

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One ArGoApp coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ArGoApp has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded up 64.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00100954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00134760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,893.01 or 1.00003786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002541 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.28 or 0.00822362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ArGoApp

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGoApp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArGoApp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

